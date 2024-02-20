Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.46. 490,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,036. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

