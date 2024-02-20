Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Azenta worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,234. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -204.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

