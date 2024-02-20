Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Azenta worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AZTA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,234. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -204.16 and a beta of 1.56.
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
