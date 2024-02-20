Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $340.00

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 348.89 ($4.39), with a volume of 26884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.47).

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 374.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.21. The company has a market cap of £114.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,868.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

