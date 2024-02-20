Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 553,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 220,598 shares.The stock last traded at $59.60 and had previously closed at $59.86.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $266,000.
About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF
The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
