Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 2.0% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.64.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.77. The company had a trading volume of 272,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $527.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

