Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. comprises approximately 0.8% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Natixis bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYTE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. 19,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,318. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.06.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.84 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

