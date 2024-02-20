Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories comprises approximately 3.0% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 86,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 15.9% during the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.09. 45,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,441. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $184.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 1.26.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

