Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.46. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 110,354 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

