AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of T opened at $16.97 on Friday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.