ATN International (ATNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $587.04 million, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ATN International has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in ATN International by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ATN International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

