ATN International (ATNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ATN International Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATNI opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $587.04 million, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ATN International has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.
ATN International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
About ATN International
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.
