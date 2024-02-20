Ashtead Group’s (AHT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 6,800 ($85.62) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AHT. Barclays decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.33) to GBX 6,000 ($75.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.74) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.25) to GBX 5,300 ($66.73) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,786.11 ($60.26).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AHT

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 5,376 ($67.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,386 ($55.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,012 ($75.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,792.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,192.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,120.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,666.67%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.