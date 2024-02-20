Arvinas (ARVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st.
Arvinas Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08.
Institutional Trading of Arvinas
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Arvinas by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arvinas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Arvinas by 743.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
