Arvinas (ARVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st.

Arvinas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Arvinas by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arvinas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Arvinas by 743.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARVN

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.