Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Artivion Price Performance

Insider Activity at Artivion

Shares of AORT stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. Artivion has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $771.21 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $36,431.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $36,431.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 21,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $382,122.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $936,212. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at $29,987,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 755,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 188,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

