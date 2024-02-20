Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Shares Gap Up to $105.09

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.09, but opened at $113.41. Armstrong World Industries shares last traded at $112.87, with a volume of 72,851 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWI. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

