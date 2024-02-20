Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.335-$1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-5.900 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

