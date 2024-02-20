Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.600-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AWI opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

