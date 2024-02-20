argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1,906.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 29.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $394.74. 140,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,392. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARGX. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.90.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

