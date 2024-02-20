argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $478.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $472.00 to $478.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.29.

Shares of ARGX traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, reaching $395.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.29. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in argenx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after acquiring an additional 346,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after buying an additional 368,367 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after buying an additional 234,567 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

