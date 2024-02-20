Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock Holdings Decreased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.79. The stock had a trading volume of 121,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,965. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

