Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 23.44%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,758,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,984 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,029,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 31,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
