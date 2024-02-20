Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of ABR opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 20,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,981,205.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 20,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,981,205.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,056.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 52,500 shares of company stock worth $634,375. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

