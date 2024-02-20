Arbitrum Price Hits $1.93 on Top Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $619.72 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 2.01969353 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 775 active market(s) with $407,286,114.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

