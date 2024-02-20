Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of AMAT traded down $12.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,616,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.19. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,116,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,012,063,000 after acquiring an additional 972,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after acquiring an additional 682,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

