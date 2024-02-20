Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $220.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $206.77. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.