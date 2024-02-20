Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Raymond James

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Applied Materials stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $206.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.19. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

