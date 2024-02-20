Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

