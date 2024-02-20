Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIT traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $187.47. 5,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.44 and a 200 day moving average of $163.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $190.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

