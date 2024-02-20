Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of APDN stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.17. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

