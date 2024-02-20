Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Apple to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.44 and a 200 day moving average of $183.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 35,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,359,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,879,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

