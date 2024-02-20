Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPN. DA Davidson upgraded Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Get Appian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPN

Appian Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of APPN stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.46. Appian has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,137.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,567,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,537,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,042,014 shares of company stock worth $36,323,338. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Appian by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Appian by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Appian by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Appian by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.