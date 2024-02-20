APA (APA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. APA has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

