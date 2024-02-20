Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,550 ($19.52) price target on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($15.99) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,587.22 ($19.99).

Shares of ANTO traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,776 ($22.36). 1,451,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,660.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,503.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,376.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.67. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.21).

In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.43), for a total value of £89,525.20 ($112,723.75). 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

