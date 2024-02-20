ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Lessened by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises 7.9% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.15. The stock had a trading volume of 253,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,451. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

