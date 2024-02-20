Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) PT at $350.31

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NYSE:SAM opened at $351.92 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.99.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $107,146 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

