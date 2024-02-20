Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target at $584.21

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $584.21.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $496,541,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 803.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,906,000 after buying an additional 522,926 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 254.1% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after purchasing an additional 337,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MSCI by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $568.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $560.99 and a 200-day moving average of $534.00. MSCI has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

