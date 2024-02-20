Analysts Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Price Target at $115.00

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Insperity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insperity

Insperity Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Insperity

NYSE:NSP opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,650 shares in the company, valued at $55,643,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $1,363,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,650 shares in the company, valued at $55,643,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,440. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.