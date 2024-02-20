Analysts Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Target Price at $13.80

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 95,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after buying an additional 167,779 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 122,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $898.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

