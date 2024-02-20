Analysts Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target at $39.36

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

