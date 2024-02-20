Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $54.25

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAY. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $72,730,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $61.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

