Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Target Price at $32.87

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

