Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) PT at $77.40

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.40.
KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax
Insider Activity at CarMax
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.
CarMax Price Performance
KMX opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.