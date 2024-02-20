Analysts Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Target Price at $23.57

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,890,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,834,000 after acquiring an additional 542,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,198,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 24.4% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,239,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 438,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.04. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

