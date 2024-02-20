Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $64.08

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

