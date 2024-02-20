Analysts Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target at $210.25

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,630,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Aspen Technology by 12.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 119,102 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 143.5% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZPN stock opened at $182.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.75. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

