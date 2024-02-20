Analysts Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target at $210.25

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.25.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Technology
Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology Price Performance
AZPN stock opened at $182.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.75. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Technology
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.