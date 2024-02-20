Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for W.W. Grainger (GWW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW):

2/20/2024 – W.W. Grainger was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $925.00.

2/13/2024 – W.W. Grainger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2024 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $800.00 to $925.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $775.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $809.00 to $907.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – W.W. Grainger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2024 – W.W. Grainger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2024 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $800.00 to $930.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2024 – W.W. Grainger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2023 – W.W. Grainger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $938.11. 104,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,687. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $978.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $868.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $780.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Get WW Grainger Inc alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW Grainger Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW Grainger Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.