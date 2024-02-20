Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,800 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.6% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

ADI stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $189.40. 4,568,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

