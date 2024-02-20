AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $83.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AMN Healthcare Services traded as low as $57.11 and last traded at $57.14, with a volume of 1343843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.69.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $92,796,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after acquiring an additional 539,576 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

