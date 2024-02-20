American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIG. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $73.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

