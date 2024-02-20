American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Boosted by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 333,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

