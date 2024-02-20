América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.22 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.16.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMX

América Móvil Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

AMX stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 6.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.